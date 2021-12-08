Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HFR Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $9,613,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,426,000 after buying an additional 175,552 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 54,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.25. The company had a trading volume of 14,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,127. The firm has a market cap of $98.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.31 and a 12 month high of $241.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.85.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.57.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

