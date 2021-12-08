Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $9.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 80,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,690,000 after acquiring an additional 37,431 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.65. 1,338,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,958,672. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.30. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $187.08 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

