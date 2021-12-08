Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Receives $98.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.75.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BG shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.
In other news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $35,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:BG traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.25. 15,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,994. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $60.27 and a fifty-two week high of $96.99.
Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bunge will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.
Bunge Company Profile
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
