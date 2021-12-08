Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Receives $98.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BG shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $35,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,093,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,308,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,449 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,278,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,037,710,000 after buying an additional 221,338 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bunge by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,304,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,284,000 after acquiring an additional 368,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bunge by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,543,000 after acquiring an additional 301,718 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bunge by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,446,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,244,000 after acquiring an additional 71,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BG traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.25. 15,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,994. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $60.27 and a fifty-two week high of $96.99.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bunge will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

