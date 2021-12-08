Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Receives $16.58 Average PT from Brokerages

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.58.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRQ. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:TRQ traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.91. 28,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,181. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.05. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $21.89.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $622.79 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRQ. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the second quarter worth $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter worth $59,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

