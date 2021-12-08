Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,205,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,771 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 5.5% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $622,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 23.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. CLSA decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.44.

Shares of BABA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.69. 462,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,673,311. The stock has a market cap of $340.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.49. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

