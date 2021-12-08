Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.29.

ARES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

ARES stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.27. 5,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,774. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $44.43 and a 52 week high of $90.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $512.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 97.92%.

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 30,608 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $2,631,369.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,404 shares of company stock worth $18,219,189 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 54.0% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 9,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Ares Management by 1,156.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 88,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,136,000 after acquiring an additional 26,955 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 188.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 83,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

