apM Coin (APM) Price Tops $0.0329 on Major Exchanges

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 8th. In the last week, apM Coin has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One apM Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. apM Coin has a total market capitalization of $11.91 million and approximately $339,785.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00044730 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.49 or 0.00220530 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

APM is a coin. It launched on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

Buying and Selling apM Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

