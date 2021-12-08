HoDooi (HOD) Trading Up 20.7% Over Last 7 Days

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Over the last week, HoDooi has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar. One HoDooi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. HoDooi has a total market cap of $8.83 million and $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00058348 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,365.76 or 0.08635325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00062657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00080338 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,385.06 or 0.99659868 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002791 BTC.

About HoDooi

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

Buying and Selling HoDooi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

