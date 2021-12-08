Tuttle Capital Management LLC Sells 33,169 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC cut its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,233 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 33,169 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

KMI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.28. 172,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,249,620. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

