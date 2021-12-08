Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 3.6% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $869,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 68,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,102,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 62,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.27. 4,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,311. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $114.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.52.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

