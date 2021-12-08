HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 70,243 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 628,836 shares.The stock last traded at $45.06 and had previously closed at $42.73.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.45.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,471.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. HealthEquity’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 8,132 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $536,630.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $120,601.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,469 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,006,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,400,000 after purchasing an additional 109,140 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 6.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,196,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,270,000 after purchasing an additional 364,908 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,769,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,132,000 after purchasing an additional 42,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,046,000 after purchasing an additional 124,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 21.5% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,901,000 after purchasing an additional 365,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.