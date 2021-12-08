Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 1.3% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Oracle by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Oracle by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,271,000 after acquiring an additional 126,611 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 40,609 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL opened at $90.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $246.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.32.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

