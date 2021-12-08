Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.0% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

JNJ stock opened at $163.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $148.99 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.