Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Investec assumed coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday.

TWODF remained flat at $$2.17 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $2.60.

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

