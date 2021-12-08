Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Weather Gauge Advisory LLC

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 1.4% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.2% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 266.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 82.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 16.4% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 8.4% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.11.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $245.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.71. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $146.91 and a 52 week high of $275.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.83%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

