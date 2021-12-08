Analysts Expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to Post $0.25 EPS

Analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. Meridian Bioscience posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on VIVO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

VIVO stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.52. 5,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,207. The stock has a market cap of $846.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.41. Meridian Bioscience has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

