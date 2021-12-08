Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Receives $42.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.74. 4,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,950. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $28.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.92.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $636.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.14 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.71%.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 20,686 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $710,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $26,949.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,078 shares of company stock worth $1,072,304 over the last 90 days. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

