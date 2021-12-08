Brokerages Anticipate Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to report sales of $34.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.26 million to $35.00 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted sales of $32.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year sales of $137.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.00 million to $139.06 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $141.74 million, with estimates ranging from $138.23 million to $143.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.04%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of UBA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.95. 746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,763. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $21.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.85 million, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

In related news, Director Bryan O. Colley purchased 5,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,606.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 158,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 10,806 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 45.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter valued at about $1,979,000. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

