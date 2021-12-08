$0.32 EPS Expected for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.40. Willdan Group reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $98.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.33 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of WLDN stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,404. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.56. The company has a market capitalization of $546.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.74 and a beta of 1.28. Willdan Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Willdan Group by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Willdan Group by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Willdan Group by 410.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Willdan Group during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Willdan Group by 106,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

