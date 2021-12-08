Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 57.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,172 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.1% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 67,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 16,535 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 46,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 12,016 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 19,806 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $52.21. The company had a trading volume of 31,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,994. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day moving average of $52.32. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.97 and a 1 year high of $52.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.874 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

