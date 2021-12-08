Cadence Bank NA Decreases Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cadence Bank NA reduced its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $74,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $90,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.46.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.73. 45,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,086,640. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.66. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $89.72 and a one year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

