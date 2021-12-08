Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given a C$26.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) has been assigned a C$26.00 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.24% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GEI. CSFB set a C$25.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price objective on Gibson Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gibson Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.40.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Shares of GEI stock traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$22.96. 139,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,830. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$18.78 and a 12-month high of C$26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of C$3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.58.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.1400001 EPS for the current year.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.