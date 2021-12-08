xDai (STAKE) Trading 3.1% Higher This Week

xDai (CURRENCY:STAKE) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One xDai coin can currently be bought for $13.58 or 0.00026863 BTC on major exchanges. xDai has a market capitalization of $100.96 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of xDai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, xDai has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00058348 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,365.76 or 0.08635325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00062657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00080338 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,385.06 or 0.99659868 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002791 BTC.

xDai’s total supply is 8,386,122 coins and its circulating supply is 7,433,741 coins. The official website for xDai is xdaichain.com . xDai’s official message board is forum.poa.network/c/xdai-chain/17 . xDai’s official Twitter account is @xdaichain and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xDai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xDai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xDai using one of the exchanges listed above.

