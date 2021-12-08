Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.42

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and traded as low as $0.31. Innovative Food shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 128,661 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38.

Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter.

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc engages in the sourcing, preparation, and delivery of perishable and specialty food products. Its activities include distribution of fresh origin-specific perishable, and healthcare products to restaurants, hotels, country club, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses.

