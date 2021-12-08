Stephenson National Bank & Trust Buys 600 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. blooom inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Citigroup by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on C. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.62.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.61. 489,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,811,756. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.36 and a 52 week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

