48,751 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Purchased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 48,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,332,000. PepsiCo accounts for 1.3% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $164.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756,962. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $167.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $227.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.36.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

