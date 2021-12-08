Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,126,000 after purchasing an additional 844,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,688,000 after purchasing an additional 225,117 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 6.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,032,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,574,000 after purchasing an additional 319,309 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,481,000 after acquiring an additional 185,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,479,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,080,000 after acquiring an additional 282,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

NYSE UL traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $52.51. 48,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,147. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.77 and a 200 day moving average of $56.00. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $61.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

