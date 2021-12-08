3M (NYSE:MMM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that 3M (NYSE:MMM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for 3M’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.10. 3M posted earnings of $2.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full year earnings of $9.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $9.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.58 to $10.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Barclays lowered their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,302,871,000 after buying an additional 1,739,749 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 220.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,880,917,000 after purchasing an additional 750,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $175.01. 15,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,969. 3M has a 1-year low of $163.38 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $101.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

