EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $1.37 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,679 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 22,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 79.0% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 77.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 625,850 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $153,473,000 after purchasing an additional 273,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $262.36. 17,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,918. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.80. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $260.38. The company has a market capitalization of $196.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.91%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

