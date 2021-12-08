Legacy Financial Group LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Legacy Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 69.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $74,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.51.

T traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $23.35. The company had a trading volume of 443,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,335,234. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average is $27.15. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $166.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

