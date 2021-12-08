Liberty Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,827 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 79.0% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $208,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 77.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 625,850 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $153,473,000 after buying an additional 273,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $2.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.14. 14,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.80. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $260.38.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.91%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.