Liberty Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 47.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth $2,500,000. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.66. 535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,497. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.79 and a 200 day moving average of $107.06. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $87.89 and a 52-week high of $113.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

