Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.87.
ERJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.
ERJ stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.41. 112,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,094,578. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.21 and a beta of 1.08. Embraer has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $19.40.
About Embraer
Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.
