Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.87.

ERJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

ERJ stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.41. 112,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,094,578. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.21 and a beta of 1.08. Embraer has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $19.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 40.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,427,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,290 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 22.4% in the third quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,498,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,475,000 after acquiring an additional 640,960 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the second quarter worth approximately $42,696,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,050,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the second quarter worth approximately $21,735,000. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Embraer

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

