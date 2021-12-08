The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have commented on SWGAY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of SWGAY stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $15.61. The company had a trading volume of 65,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,750. The Swatch Group has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.19.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

