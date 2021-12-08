Analysts Set S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Target Price at GBX 875

Shares of S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 875 ($11.60).

SFOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.60) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.60) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.91) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.61) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, insider Scott Spirit acquired 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 714 ($9.47) per share, with a total value of £19,770.66 ($26,217.56). Also, insider Paul Roy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 834 ($11.06), for a total value of £834,000 ($1,105,954.12).

LON SFOR traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Friday, reaching GBX 592 ($7.85). The company had a trading volume of 934,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,229. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -132.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 717.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 686. S4 Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 405 ($5.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 878 ($11.64).

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

