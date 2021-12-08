Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.21. 79,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,385. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.74. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.02 and a 1 year high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

