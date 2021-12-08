Culbertson A N & Co Inc Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.8% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $491,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.1% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 383,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,731,000 after buying an additional 50,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.75.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,714,040. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.34. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $152.58. The company has a market capitalization of $365.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.