iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,255,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,958,672. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $187.08 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.30.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

