Zacks: Brokerages Expect Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.17). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.77). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.94). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Roivant Sciences.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROIV shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Sunday. Truist Securities began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

ROIV traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. 12,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,774. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.98. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $10.51.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

