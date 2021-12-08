Trust Co. of Vermont Trims Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 1.0% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 224.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after buying an additional 2,086,752 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 29.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,856,000 after buying an additional 929,438 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares valued at $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,270,063. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.78. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.15 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

