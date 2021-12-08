D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 1,258 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,776 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 0.9% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $322.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $331.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.30. The company has a market capitalization of $897.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.52, for a total transaction of $28,718,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,577,363 shares of company stock valued at $541,049,646 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

