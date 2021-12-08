YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,441 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 1.0% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Netflix by 0.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,354 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 0.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $625.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $648.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $575.15. The company has a market capitalization of $277.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $478.54 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (up from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.70.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $4,034,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

