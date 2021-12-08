Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Purchases 2,152 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 193.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.29.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $330.65 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $240.80 and a 12 month high of $340.16. The stock has a market cap of $169.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.90.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

