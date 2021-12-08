Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CNM stock opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. Core & Main has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.16.

Several analysts have commented on CNM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Core & Main from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at about $5,340,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at about $710,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

