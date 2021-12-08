Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.06 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,178 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.0% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Visa by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,897,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $433,059,000 after acquiring an additional 86,328 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,387 shares of company stock worth $10,569,980 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.88.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $207.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

