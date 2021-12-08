Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.33

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and traded as low as $0.90. Top Ships shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 828,157 shares.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Top Ships in a report on Friday, September 10th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Top Ships by 2,491.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 12,979 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Top Ships during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Top Ships during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Top Ships during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Top Ships by 13.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Top Ships Company Profile (NASDAQ:TOPS)

Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

