Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.33

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and traded as low as $0.90. Top Ships shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 828,157 shares.
Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Top Ships in a report on Friday, September 10th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.
Top Ships Company Profile (NASDAQ:TOPS)
Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.
Featured Article: Dividend Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Top Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.