Absa Group (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.69

Shares of Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.69 and traded as high as $18.85. Absa Group shares last traded at $18.85, with a volume of 183 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $1.0724 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th.

Absa Group Ltd. engages in the provision of diversified financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Business Bank (RBB); Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB); Head Office, Treasury and Other Operations. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

