iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $33.92

Shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.92 and traded as low as $33.83. iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF shares last traded at $33.90, with a volume of 70,804 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average of $33.94.

Get iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FM. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.