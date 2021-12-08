Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.21 Million

Brokerages predict that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will announce sales of $19.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.65 million to $20.77 million. Travelzoo posted sales of $12.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full-year sales of $68.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.70 million to $69.82 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $84.06 million, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $87.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Travelzoo had a return on equity of 929.93% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TZOO. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In related news, Director Ralph Bartel sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $151,906.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $42,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,424 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,758 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Travelzoo by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TZOO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.58. 2,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.87. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.61.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

