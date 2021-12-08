Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.17) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.15). The company issued revenue guidance of $63.7-64.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.09 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.510-$-0.500 EPS.

Sumo Logic stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.26. 53,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,512. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 3.23. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SUMO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 27,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $499,888.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $53,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,213 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,438 in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sumo Logic stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.